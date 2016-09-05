Residence of Iraqi Minister of Construction attacked in Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Unidentified gunmen on Monday attacked the residence of Ann Nafaa Awse, the Minister of Construction and Housing, in Baghdad.

Ministry of Construction and Housing, in a statement, said, “The residence of Ann Nafaa Awse, Minister of Construction and Housing, was today attacked by unidentified gunmen in Baghdad. The house was damaged severely in this cowardly attack.”

“The attack was an attempt to stop the ministry’s reform work and by targeting the minister, who has the confidence of the Iraqi people, just goes on to share the cowardly mindset of certain people,” the statement added.