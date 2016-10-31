Security forces advance toward eastern areas of Mosul, storm into Hayy al-Karama

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The Anti-Terrorism Directorate announced on Monday, that its troops started to advance toward the eastern areas of the city of Mosul.

Anti-Terrorism Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Abdel Wahab al-Saadi, said in a press statement, “Troops of the Anti-Terrorism Directorate started to advance toward the village of Kokjla,” adding that, “This village is considered the first of the western areas of Mosul.”

Earlier today, Iraqi security forces stormed into Hayy al-Karama area, in eastern Mosul, after two weeks of ongoing battles in the surrounding areas against members of the Islamic State.

The liberation battles of Nineveh are ongoing for the fifteenth day on row, while security forces started today to advance toward the west coast of Mosul from three axes.

