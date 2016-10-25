Security forces arrest 2 senior ISIS leaders in central Baqubah

(IraqiNews.com) Diyala – Diyala Police Command announced on Tuesday arresting two senior leaders of the Islamic State in central Baqubah, and pointed out that the two leaders fled from the city of Mosul.

Spokesman for Diyala Police Command, Colonel Ghalib Attiya, said in a press statement, “Forces from Diyala emergency regiments and the Ministry of Interior’s intelligence managed, this morning, to arrest two senior leaders of ISIS during a security operation in al-Tahrir area, in central Baqubah.”

“The two leaders escaped from the city of Mosul after the security forces started the military battles to liberate Nineveh Province,” Attiya explained. “The operation was carried out based on accurate intelligence information,” Attiya added.

The ISIS and other armed group imposed their control over the province of Diyala, after capturing the cities of Mosul and Tikrit, but the security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi managed to liberate some of these areas.