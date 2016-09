(IraqiNews.com) Wasit – Wasit Police Command announced arresting 33 persons during the search operations that it has conducted in different areas of the province.

Wasit Police Chief Qassim Rashed said, “Amid the security procedures imposed by Wasit Police Command, 33 persons were arrested in different areas of the province.”

Rashed added, “The suspects were arrested according to judicial arrest warrants, and they were transferred to a detention center for interrogation.”