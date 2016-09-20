Security forces destroy 4 ISIS headquarters in Baghdadi Island

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – The Command of al-Hashd al-Shaabi in Anbar announced on Tuesday, that the security forces have advanced 10 kilometers in Baghdadi Island, and emphasized that four ISIS headquarters were destroyed in the island.

Sheikh Qatary al-Samarmad, one of Baghdadi’s tribal leaders, said, “The joint security forces and tribal fighters this morning advanced 10 kilometers inside Baghdadi Island, and destroyed four ISIS headquarters and killed the ISIS members who were inside these headquarters.”

Samarmad added, “The different military troops are advancing from various areas in Baghdadi and Wadi Sakran towards al-Sabkha, Khalidiya and Amiriyah.”

“The joint forces will soon reach Heet Island and raise the Iraqi flag over its buildings,” he said.

Noteworthy, Iraqi security forces managed to liberate the majority of Anbar cities including Ramadi, Fallujah, Rutba and Heet.