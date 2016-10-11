Security forces discover 9 explosives factories near Ramadi

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – An Iraqi media outlet reported on Tuesday, that army forces found nine explosives factories in Ramadi Island, north of Ramadi.

Al Sumaria News stated, “Forces from the army’s 10th brigade found nine explosives factories in Ramadi Island, north of the city,” adding that, “The [security] forces also discovered three local-made rockets launchers in Ramadi Island.”

The security forces managed to liberate Ramadi Island and imposed their control over it, while the engineering brigades continue removing land mines and improvised explosive devices from the area.