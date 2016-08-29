Security forces discover IEDs near Babel

(IraqiNews.com) Babel – A source in Babel province informed that the security forces have discovered a number of improvised explosive devices inside a house, situated towards the north of the province.

The source informed, “Today, a police force conducted a search operation at Ain al-Shohada village in al-Haswa near al-Iskandaria and discovered a number of improvised explosive devices kept inside one of the houses.”

“The occupants of the house fled before the security forces arrived. Later, bomb squad defused the explosive devices,” the source added.