Security forces dismantle ISIS cell in Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well placed source in Baghdad has revealed that the security forces dismantled an ISIS cell that was planning to launch a series of suicide attacks in Baghdad during Eid al-Adha.

Sharing more details, the source informed, “Intelligence information indicated that ISIS is intending to target the crowded areas in Baghdad during Eid al-Adha with suicide bombers.”

“The security forces managed to arrest ISIS member Abu Mohamed al-Iraqi in Taji district in northern Baghdad who cooperated with the security forces and shared the locations of other militants, who were later arrested by the security forces and dismantled the terrorist cell,” the source added.