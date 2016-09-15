Security forces foil ISIS attack on Ajil oil field

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – A security source in Salahuddin province informed on Thursday, that security forces backed by al-Hashed al-Shaabi fighters foiled an ISIS attack east of Tikrit.

Sharing details the source said, “A unit of the Oil Police Force, supported by al-Hashed al-Shaabi members, thwarted an ISIS attack which was targeted on Ajil oil field, 20 km east of Tikrit. ISIS suffered severe casualties in the attack.”

“A large force of al-Hashed al-Shaabi went to Ajil oil field to assign the security forces, which led to the escape of ISIS militants,” the source added.