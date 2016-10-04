Security forces free 150 families in Ramadi Island

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Commander of Anbar Operations, Major General Ismail al-Mahalawi announced on Tuesday, that the security forces freed 150 families from the Islamic State’s grip in Ramadi Island.

Mahalawi said in a press statement, “Today, security forces from the army’s 10th brigade managed to free 150 families that ISIS was using as human shields in Albu Assaf area in Ramadi Island, north of Ramadi.”

“The security forces and tribal fighter also managed to liberte Ali al-Hatem Bridge in Albu Assaf area, and now they are advancing to liberate the area from ISIS terrorist cells,” Mahalawi added.

“We are now close to the full liberation of Ramadi Island, especially with the great losses inflicted on ISIS,” Mahalawi explained.

The security forces are exercising great efforts in the liberation battles of Ramadi Island for the second week, and managed to retake the areas of Albu Ali Jassim, Albu Shaaban and Albu Diab.