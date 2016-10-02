Security forces free 17 families used by ISIS as human shields near Ramadi

Security forces free 17 families used by ISIS as human shields near...

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Jazeera and Badiya Operations Command declared on Sunday freeing 17 families from the grip of the Islamic State group (ISIS), west of Mosul, and added that ISIS used these families as human shields during battles.

The commander of Jazeera Operations, Major General Qassim al-Mohamadi, said in a press statement, “This morning, joint security forces carried out an operation in the areas of al-Jawa’na and al-Dankiyah that are located between the Islands of Baghdadi and Heet, and were able to free 17 families that were used by ISIS as human shields during battles.”

“The coming hours will witness notable military achievements in the liberation battles of Heet and the western areas from the ISIS control,” Mohamadi added.

Noteworthy, security forces managed to liberate the majority of cities of Anbar, including Ramadi, Fallujah and Rutba.