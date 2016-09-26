Security forces kill 70 militants, destroy several ISIS vehicles in Anbar, Qayyarah

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Spokesperson of al-Hashd al-Ashaeri Ghassan al-Eithawy announced Monday that around 70 terrorists belong to ISIS were killed and 40 car bombs were destroyed in the ongoing operations to liberate the districts of Baghdadi, Heat and Haditha in Anbar province.

“Great victories were achieved through the ongoing military operation in the axes of Ramadi and Heat islands,”Eithawy said.

“70 terrorists belong to ISIS were killed and more than 40 vehicles were destroyed in the military operations in Baghdadi, Heat and Haditha,” Eithawy explained. “Security forces also advanced towards Albuassaf and cordoned the area in a move to completely liberate it from ISIS control,” Eithawy added.

According to al-Masry al-Youm, Iraqi armed forces repulsed an attack waged by ISIS in an area near Mosul where 32 vehicles belong to terrorists were destroyed.

In a relevant development, Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced that security forces killed a large number of terrorists and made them suffer heavy losses, al-Masry al-Youm reported.