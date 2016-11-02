Security forces kill tens of ISIS suiciders, free village in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi Anti-Terrorism forces killed tens of suicide fighters of the Islamic State group inside Mosul’s eastern city of Kokajli, while continue advancing to liberate the city, Al Sumaria News reported on Wednesday.

Al Sumaria News stated, “This development came after the security forces besieged the explosive belt-clad fighters inside the city,” adding that, “Civilians in the area remained inside their houses.”

Hossam-Eddin Al-Abbar, a member of Nineveh Provincial Council, said, “Last Monday, army forces liberated Kokajli, the first district on the line of operations in eastern Mosul, labeling the development as a deterioration in ISIS defense lines.”

In a related context, commanders of the security operation in the battle to liberate Mosul, Islamic State’s last bastion in Iraq, said on Wednesday that operations to free the city continue non-stop at the city’s western coast, while Commanders of the operation, codenamed “We Are Coming, Nineveh,” said they managed, today, to liberate al-Minkar village.

Joint security forces, al-Hashd al-Shaabi militias, Kurdish Peshmerga, all backed by Army Aviation and US-led coalition air force, continue advancing towards Mosul, entering the 17th day of operations to liberate ISIS last stronghold in Iraq from the militant group.

