Security forces launch offensive to liberate Haditha-Baiji road

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Security forces and tribal fighters started an offensive to liberate Haditha-Baiji road, north of the province, Al Sumaria News reported on Thursday.

Al Sumaria News stated, “Security forces from the army’s 7th brigade, Jazeera Operations and tribal fighters started, this morning, an extensive offensive to liberate Haditha-Baiji road, north of Anbar Province.”

“The road was used by ISIS to launch attacks on Haditha city, and liberating it will cut off ISIS supply lines from Salahuddin,” Al Sumaria added.

The security forces and tribal fighters are controlling the city of Haditha, while ISIS is launching attacks on the city from time to time.