Security forces liberate 4 areas in Qayyarah

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Security forces on Wednesday liberated four areas in Qayyarah vicinity in southern Mosul from the ISIS grip and regained complete control of the northern road in western vicinity.
Commander of the Golden Brigade Major General Moen al-Saedi in a statement issued to the media, said, “Security forces liberated four areas in Qayyarah including al-Masfa, the government complex, government building of Qayyarah vicinity and al-Masaf.”
Saedi added, “Security forces further cordoned off the western direction and took control of the northern road, in order to tighten their grip over the entire area.”
The brave and courageous Iraqi people are on their way to eliminating the terrorist scourge of ISIL from Iraqi soil forever. I expect the big push to take Mosul to begin sometime around September 27th, but in fact their is no hurry. I look forward to the day when I can come to visit the Iraqi people, my friends, and share a quiet and peaceful lunch with absolutely no thought of any harm. Will that day come? I am hoping and praying today that it will come sooner than anyone now thinks. God bless the Iraqi people forever!
My nationality is German American. Ja, zwar Deutsch Amerikaner!!