Security forces liberate 4 areas in Qayyarah

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Security forces on Wednesday liberated four areas in Qayyarah vicinity in southern Mosul from the ISIS grip and regained complete control of the northern road in western vicinity.

Commander of the Golden Brigade Major General Moen al-Saedi in a statement issued to the media, said, “Security forces liberated four areas in Qayyarah including al-Masfa, the government complex, government building of Qayyarah vicinity and al-Masaf.”

Saedi added, “Security forces further cordoned off the western direction and took control of the northern road, in order to tighten their grip over the entire area.”