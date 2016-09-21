Security forces liberate Ounaya in Heet

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Jazeera and Badiya Operations Command announced liberating an area in Heet Island, west of Ramadi, and detonating 190 IEDs in Jazeera axis.

Commander of Jazeera Operations Major General Qassim al-Mohamadi said, “Security forces from the army’s 7th brigade liberated Ounaya and raised the Iraqi flag over its buildings. The forces also detonated 190 IEDs.”

“The liberation battles of the western areas of Anbar are going on, while Baghdadi Island has been completely liberated and now we are preparing for the second phase of the liberation operation to liberate Heet Island from the ISIS control,” Mohamadi added.