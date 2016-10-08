Security forces repulse ISIS attack near Mosul, 6 militants killed

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Nineveh Operations Command announced on Saturday, that the security forces repulses an attack launched by the Islamic State group, south of Mosul, and killed six members of the group, as well as destroying two booby-trapped vehicles.

Nineveh Operations Command said in a press statement, “Forces from the army’s 15th brigade managed, this morning, to repel an attack launched by the ISIS on Tlul al-Baj village, south of Mosul, and were able to kill six ISIS militants.”

“The security forces also destroyed two booby-trapped vehicles, and seized an armored vehicle belongs to the terror group,” the statement added.

The Islamic State group captured the city of Mosul, the center of Nineveh Province, in 10 June 2014, before extending its terrorist activity to other areas of Iraq.