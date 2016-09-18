Security forces seize 4 trucks carrying explosives coming from Syria

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in Iraqi Ministry of Interior revealed that security forces have seized four trucks carrying explosives in southern Baghdad, and pointed out that these trucks were coming from Syria and entered the capital in coordination with some authorities in Anbar Operations Command, for 13 thousand US dollars per truck.

Sharing more details with Iraqi News, the source informed, “The emergency patrols received information indicating that four smuggled truck, carrying unknown materials, have entered the capital, Baghdad, coming from Syria,” noting that, “The emergency patrols located the trucks after entering the borders of Baghdad.”

“The patrols asked the trucks drivers for the customs and legal papers, but they didn’t have it. After interrogation, the drivers confessed that they exchanged the cargo with another trucks coming from Syria at the Km 18 area in Ramadi,” the source revealed.

“The drivers also confessed that they were trying to unload the cargo in Jamila area in eastern Baghdad. After examining the cargo, it was indicated that the trucks were carrying explosive materials,” the source further added.

The source also informed that the trucks were passing through the checkpoints in coordination with some authorities in Anbar Operations Command for 13 thousand US dollars per truck.