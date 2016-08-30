Security forces seize vehicle carrying rocket launchers near Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well placed source in the police department informed on Tuesday that the security forces seized a vehicle carrying rocket launchers, which had 35 rockets installed in it and were ready for launch. The vehicle was seized to the west of Baghdad.

“Security forces today seized a Kia truck, which had 35 rockets installed in it and were ready for launch. The vehicle was seized at Akrof in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad. The vehicle also carried three rocket launchers and 35 Katyusha rockets,” added the source.

“Security forces, later, cordoned off the area and took the vehicle to a safe place for further investigation,” further added the source seeking anonymity.