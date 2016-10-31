Security forces start advancing toward west coast of Mosul from 3 axes

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Media officials with the Ministry of Defense announced on Monday, that the security forces started to advance toward the west coast of Mosul from three axes.

The officials said in a press statement, “Forces from the Anti-Terrorism Directorate, army’s 9th Armored Brigade, 3rd regiment of 1st brigade and infantry’s 16th brigade started, at dawn today, to advance toward the west coast of the city of Mosul from three axes.”

“The sons of Iraqi Armed Forces are fighting honorably to liberate the west coast of Mosul,” the officials added.

Security forces from the army, al-Hashd al-Watani and Kurdish Peshmerga continue advancing in the liberation battles of Nineveh, backed by the international coalition and Iraqi aviation.

