Security forces and tribal fighters prepare to liberate Haditha-Baiji road

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Forces from the army’s 7th brigade backed by tribal fighters are preparing to liberate Haditha-Baiji road, north of Anbar Province, Al Sumaria News reported on Wednesday.

Al Sumaria News stated, “The 27th regiment of the army’s 7th brigade was assigned to liberate Haditha-Baiji road, north of Anbar.”

“The tribal fighters will join the army forces in the operation, in order to secure and control the road after the liberation operation,” Al Sumaria News added.

The Haditha-Baiji road is located north of the city of Haditha in Anbar Province, and it is a desert road, where the Islamic State group (ISIS) members are usually deployed.