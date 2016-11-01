Senior ISIS official killed in al-Shallalat district of Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Tuesday that the ISIS Operations Official was killed in the west side of the city of Mosul.

Al Sumaria News stated, “The ISIS Operations Official, Abu Yakoub, was killed along with one of his aides, in clashes with Iraqi joint forces at al-Shallalat district, which the security forces invaded on Tuesday.”

“An unprecedented state of chaos is prevailing at the west side of Mosul due to the advance of large vehicles equipped with heavy weapons towards the east side,” Al Sumaria added.

Earlier today, Iraq’s state TV said, that Iraqi forces stormed into al-Shallalat district, north of Mosul, and also liberated al-Samah district, west of Mosul, while the Anti-Terrorism forces freed the state TV office in Mosul from the ISIS fighters.

Iraqi government forces, Shia paramilitary troops and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, all supported by a US-led coalition, have been carrying out a major offensive in Mosul, the last Islamic State stronghold in Iraq.

