Series of bombings hit Baghdad, leave 24 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – On Sunday, 24 persons were either killed or wounded in a series of bombings that hit the capital, Baghdad, according to Iraqi media outlets.

Rudaw website stated that an improvised explosive device exploded, this morning, near a shops in Hayy Euphrates area, southwest of Baghdad, killing one person and wounding six others.

Earlier today, a bomb exploded in the Industrial Neighborhood in Basmaya area, southeast of Baghdad, killing two persons and wounding nine others.

After a while, third explosion hit a popular market in Husseinya Rashidiya area, in northern Baghdad, killing two persons and injuring four others.

Police forces imposed strict procedures around the areas of incidents, and transferred the wounded to nearby hospitals and the bodies to the forensic medicine department.

According to the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Iraq is witnessing a surge of violence since 2013, and the capital Baghdad was the most affected where total civilian casualties amounted to 1127 people.