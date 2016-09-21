Sharqat residents storm ISIS prison, free 40 prisoners

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – A security source in Salah al-Din province informed Iraqi News on Wednesday that local residents of Sharqat stormed ISIS Central prison and freed 40 prisoners after killing the prison guards.

Sharing details the source said, “Sharqat residents today stormed into the ISIS Central prison in the Right Coast of Sharqat (45 km north of Salah al-Din) and killed the five prison guards and liberated over 40 detainees. Most of the detainees were the inhabitants of Sharqat t.”

“These residents began hitting ISIS members in their last stronghold in the Right Coast,” further added the source seeking anonymity.