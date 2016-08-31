Shelling to the west of Baghdad, eleven casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior informed on Wednesday that two people were killed and nine others wounded after residential buildings to the west of Baghdad were shelled with mortars.

Speaking to Iraqi News the source said, “This morning, two mortar rounds landed near residential buildings in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, killing two people and injuring nine others.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and transported the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the forensic department. Security forces cordoned off the area,” further added the source seeking anonymity.