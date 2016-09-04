Shia militia attacks Sunni village near Tuz Khurmatu

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – Al-Hashd al-Shaabi members today attacked a Sunni Arab village near Tuz Khurmatu and destroyed it after looting the houses.

The representative of Arab tribal leaders in Tuz Khurmatu Sheikh Sa’ir Bayati said, “Al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia today attacked Pir Zahbi village and forced the residents to flee and seek refuge in Tuz Khurmatu district or Kirkuk.”

“The Shia militias first looted the houses, took the furniture of the civilians and then started to destroy the houses one by one,” he said.

Bayati added, “Al-Hashd al-Shaabi members have been constantly damaging civilians’ properties around Tuz Khurmatu.”



