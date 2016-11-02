Shia militia liberates 115 km² west of Mosul and recaptures 6 key ISIS headquarters

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The leadership of al-Hashd al-Shaabi announced on Wednesday liberating 115 square kilometers of areas west of Mosul, and recapturing six important headquarters belonging to the Islamic State.

Al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia also managed to detonate five booby-trapped vehicles, west of Mosul, as well as cutting off ISIS supply lines, southwest of the city.

Media office of Shia militia of al-Hashd al-Shaabi said in a press statement, “The total area liberated west of Mosul reached 705 square kilometers in five days, after liberating 115 square kilometers of areas west of Mosul were recently liberated.”

“47 members of the Islamic State were killed, and five booby-trapped vehicles were detonated,” the statement added.

“Our forces also cut off all supply lines of the ISIS members, after imposing their control on al-Layn area, southwest of Mosul,” the statement explained. “Also, five villages were liberated and six important headquarters belonging to the Islamic State were recaptured, with the help of Iraqi Army Aviation in the western axis,” the statement revealed.

Earlier this week, General Commander of Armed Forces Haider al-Abadi announced that the near liberation of the city of Mosul, and called the residents to stay at their houses and defend the city’s infrastructure against the Islamic State.

