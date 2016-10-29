Shia militia start liberating western axis of Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Military spokesman for Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement, Jawad Telabawi announced on Saturday, launching the battle to liberate the western areas of Mosul.

Telabawi said in a statement that the battle to liberate the western areas of Mosul was launched at dawn today, and emphasized that all factions of al-Hashed al-Shaabi will participate in this battle.

The offensive was launched to recapture the western axis of Mosul and prevent the ISIS militants from escaping toward Syria.

Earlier this month, Telabawi announced completing all military preparations for the battle of Mosul, while threatened the Turkish troops stationed at Bashiqa Camp.

Security forces from the Iraqi army, al-Hashed al-Watani and Kurdish Peshmerga continue their progress in the liberation battles of Nineveh province from the ISIS control, backed by the Iraqi and international coalition air forces.