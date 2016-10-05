Shia militias capture ISIS members, seize equipment in Diyala

(IraqiNews.com) Diyala – Al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia announced on Tuesday capturing a number of the Islamic State group’s members during a security operation northeast of Baqubah, in addition to seizing weapons and equipment belong to the group east of the province.

Commander of the 110th brigade, Badr Majid al-Mandalawi said, “This morning, forces from the 1st regiment conducted operations in different areas of al-Saeediyah vicinity, and found a booby-trapped vehicle.”

“The security forces also managed to arrest a number of ISIS members in al-Saeediyah area,” Mandalawi explained. “Large quantities of weapons and equipment were found in the areas of Imam Wes and al-Nada, east of Baqubah,” Mandalawi added.