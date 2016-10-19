‘Sniper of Mosul’ pursues ISIS members in 4 neighborhoods

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Wednesday, that an unknown sniper started to pursue the members of the Islamic State in four neighborhoods of Mosul, amid significant popular interaction.

Al Sumaria News stated that the accelerating events in the last 24 hours contributed to the emergence of the sniper in four residential neighborhoods in the city, and added that the sniper shot patrols belong to ISIS and injured a number of members.

“The emergence of the ‘Sniper of Mosul’, as the residents call him, increased the pace of the popular resistance against the ISIS,” Al Sumaria added. “The presence of the sniper in four neighborhoods emphasizes that there are many snipers and not only one,” Al Sumaria explained.

The media outlet also declared that rebellious youths started to form combat detachments based on previous military experience to fight the ISIS members.

Yesterday, Mosul started to show signs of a popular armed uprising against the Islamic State, where a group of armed rebellious residents attacked a headquarters of ISIS and destroyed six patrols in less than five hours in the city.