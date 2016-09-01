Suicide bomber killed near Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi security forces have killed a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest to the north of Baghdad. He intended to target the visitors heading to the holy city of Kadhimiya, on the anniversary of Imam Jawad’s martyrdom.

The Operations Command in a statement, said, “According to intelligence inputs and after coordinating with one of command’s informers, we killed a suicide bomber in Tarmiya, to the north of Baghdad”.

“The dead suicide bomber was intending to target civilian visitors visiting Kadhimiya,” the statement added.