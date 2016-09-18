Suicide bomber targets military gathering near Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Today, security forces killed a suicide bomber who was wearing an explosive belt while he was trying to target a military gathering southwest of Baghdad.

According to information shared with Iraqi News, “This morning, security forces managed to kill a suicide bomber who was wearing an explosive belt in al-Suwaib area southwest of Baghdad,” noting that, “The suicide bomber was intending to attack a military gathering in the area.”

“The security forces monitored the suicide bomber after receiving intelligence information about a suicide bomber who is targeting the security forces,” the source added.