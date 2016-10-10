Suicide bombing hits AsiaCell checkpoint near Baqubah, leaves 7 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Diyala – Leader of al-Hashd al-Shaabi Odai al-Khedran announced on Monday, that six persons were killed and one other was wounded due to the explosion of a car bomb, north of Baqubah.

Khedran said in a press statement, “A booby-trapped vehicle driven by a suicide bomber exploded, at evening yesterday, targeting AsiaCell checkpoint near New Iraq Camp, on Azim-Khalis road, killing six persons including three security members and wounding one other severely.”

“Security forces cordoned off the area of incident, and evacuated the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies to the forensic medicine department,” he added.

Earlier, Diyala police announced that a security detachment repulsed a car bomb attack on AsiaCell checkpoint on the road between Azim and Khalis.

“Police officers tried to repulse the attack and sacrificed their lives to stop the booby-trapped vehicle before the suicide bomber detonated it,” Kherdan explained. “We are calling the General Commander of the Armed Forces to honor the police heroes,” Kherdan added.