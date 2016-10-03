Suicide bombing near Baghdad leaves 21 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Monday, that 21 persons were either killed or wounded in a suicide attack southwest of Baghdad.

The ministry said in a press statement, “A suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt blew up himself, at noon today, near a popular market in al-Amel area, southwest of Baghdad, killing five persons and wounding 16 others.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and evacuated the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies to the forensic medicine department,” the statement added. “Security forces cordoned off the area of incident and barred approaching it,” the statement explained.

The ministry also revealed that the number of casualties increased due to the intensity of the bombing.