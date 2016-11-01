Telbawi: US aircraft monitor al-Hashed al-Shaabi’s locations and headquarters

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – US military aircraft are taking photos of the locations and headquarters of al-Hashed al-Shaabi, said Jawad al-Telabawi, Military Spokesperson for Asaib Ahl al-Haq, another major Shia paramilitary force.

“Aircraft of the US Air Force are taking pictures of locations and headquarters of al-Hashed al-Shaabi, west of Nineveh,” Talabawi said in a press statement. “This action is suspicious,” he added.

Telbawi also revealed that US and Turkish forces are hindering any military operation seeking to isolate western Mosul from Syria, saying that, “They are using special (radio) frequencies to disrupt al-Hashed al-Shaabi’s communication system in western Nineveh.”

Telabawi’s recent statements brought back earlier accusations against the United States that it was stonewalling operations to liberate western Nineveh from the grip of the Islamic State, the notorious extremist group which had occupied large areas of Iraq since 2014.

US-led coalition, Iraqi government forces and Iran-backed Shia militias are proceeding with a major battle to liberate the city of Mosul, a major stronghold for ISIS.

Currently partaking in Iran-backed Shia militias’ fight against ISIS, Asaib Ahl al-Haq had a history of ferocious fights against US troops since its inception in 2006, and claimed thousands of attacks against US forces since then.

