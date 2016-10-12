Tigris Operations forces destroy 20 ISIS vehicle between Diyala and Salahuddin

(IraqiNews.com) Diyala – Tigris Operations Command announced on Wednesday destructing 20 vehicles belong to ISIS on the borders between Diyala and Salahuddin.

Commander of Tigris Operations, Lieutenant General Mazhar al-Ezzawi, said in a press statement, “Forces from Tigris Operations, police and army, backed by al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia, conducted a military operation west of al-Adim vicinity on the borders between Diyala and Salahuddin, and destructed 20 vehicles belong to the ISIS.”

Ezzawi added, “The operation was also conducted with the cooperation of Army Aviation,” noting that, “The combat detachments also discovered a vehicle belongs to the ISIS containing the bodies of two ISIS militants, as well as dismantling many explosive devices that were planted by the ISIS members to hinder the advance of the security forces.”

The areas between Diyala and Salahuddin are witnessing active movements of ISIS sleeper cells from time to time, in order to disturb internal stability and security.