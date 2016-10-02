Tribal leader: Officials in Anbar accept bribe to release ISIS prisoners

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – On Sunday, tribal leader Ahmed al-Hamadi emphasized that some security leaders in Anbar province are accepting bribes in order to release prisoners belong the Islamic State group.

Hamadi, in a press statement, said, “There are a lot of ISIS members in prison, and some security officials in Anbar started to release them after accepting bribes reaching 100 million US dollars.”

Hamadi also accused the Iraqi government with negligence and dereliction, for not taking the necessary action against the corrupted officials.

Meanwhile, member of Anbar Provincial Council, karim Karbouli refused Hamadi’s accusations, denying that the security officials in Anbar accepted bribes to release ISIS prisoners.

“It is impossible to eliminate corruption and bribery in the government institutions, but releasing ISIS prisoners in exchange of bribes is completely untrue,” Karbouli said.

Some bloggers published photo on Facebook of people said to have been arrested on charges of belonging to the Islamic state group, but they were later released, after deals arranged by some officials in Anbar.