Turkish artillery kills 6 persons near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Al Mada website reported on Tuesday that six persons have been either killed or wounded in an artillery shelling by the Turkish troops stationed in Zalikan Base, on a village north of Mosul.

The Iraqi media outlet stated, “This morning, the artillery of the Turkish troops stationed in Zalikan Base, north of Mosul, shelled al-Fadiliyah village, killing two persons and wounding four others with serious injuries.”

“The shelling also destructed civilian houses in the village,” Al Mada added.

Nineveh Provincial Council emphasized in January 2016, that the presence of Turkish troops in Zalikan Base, north of Mosul is limited to trainers and advisors, and pointed out that the remaining troops returned back to Turkey after the central government rejected their presence in Iraq.

In January 2015, Turkish army deployed nearly 150 soldiers north of Baghdad, and revealed that these soldiers will replace its troops in Bashiqa, near Mosul.