Two ISIS fighters killed while trying to infiltrate Khalidiya

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Chairman of Khalidiya district in Anbar province, Ali Daoud announced on Sunday that two ISIS members were killed while trying to infiltrate into the district across the Euphrates River.

Daoud, in a statement to Iraqi News, said, “A security in Anbar police today foiled an ISIS infiltration attempt across the Euphrates River to Khalidiya center, 23 km east of Ramadi.”

Daoud added, “The force managed to kill the two terrorists without causing human or material losses in the ranks of the security force.”

The security forces thwart every now and then ISIS attempts to infiltrate to Khalidiya east of Ramadi.