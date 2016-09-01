Two ISIS militants surrender before Peshmerga in Kirkuk

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – A security source in Kirkuk province informed on Wednesday, that the two ISIS members have surrendered before Peshmerga forces in Rashid.

Sharing details the source said, “The two ISIS members surrendered before the Peshmerga forces in Rashad vicinity. The duo is under detention and are being interrogated.”

“Most of the ISIS fighters are living in anxiety these days as a major chunk of their fighters have escaped from battleground after the outfit received fatal blows in various quarters,” added the source seeking anonymity.