Two killed and five injured in bomb blast near Baghdad

By Amir Abdallah -
The aftermath of a bomb blast in Baghdad.
Bomb blast site in Baghdad. File Photo

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A security source informed on Thursday, that a bomb blast to north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad killed two people and wounded five others.

Sharing details the source added, “In a roadside bomb blast today at Hamamiyat in Taji district, north of Baghdad, killed two persons and injured five others.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and carried the injured to a nearby hospital. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the forensic department. Security forces later cordoned off the area,” further added the source seeking anonymity.

