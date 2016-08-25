Two killed and five injured in bomb blast near Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A security source informed on Thursday, that a bomb blast to north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad killed two people and wounded five others.

Sharing details the source added, “In a roadside bomb blast today at Hamamiyat in Taji district, north of Baghdad, killed two persons and injured five others.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and carried the injured to a nearby hospital. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the forensic department. Security forces later cordoned off the area,” further added the source seeking anonymity.