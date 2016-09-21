Two villages liberated north of Sharqat

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A security source in Salahuddin province has confirmed the liberation of two villages north of Sharqat district.

Sharing details the source said, “The 9th armored division and the 73rd brigade of the Iraqi Army liberated Al –Sabkha and Ba’aja villages north of Sharqat. Two villages are located on the outskirts of Sharqat district.”

“All kinds of troops of Joint Operations Command have made a significant progress in the operations at the western and northern axes”, further added the source seeking anonymity.