Unidentified gunmen kill two army men near Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed on Tuesday that two army men were killed and five others injured when unidentified gunmen fired on a unit of the Iraqi Army at north of Baghdad.

Sharing details the source said, “This morning, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a unit of Iraqi Army with automatic guns. The attack was made while the army unit was carrying out a raid and search operation at al-Houra village in Tarmiya district, north of Baghdad. Two army men were killed and five others were injured.”

The source, seeking anonymity, further said, “Security forces transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased to the forensic department. The forces are still looking for the perpetrators of the attack.”