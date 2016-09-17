US, Iraqi troops close in on at Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well placed source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed Iraqi News on Saturday that hundreds of US troops have arrived at an air base 40 miles south of Mosul to support Iraq’s efforts to liberate that city from ISIS grip.

It is worth mentioning here that the Qayyarah air base was recaptured from ISIS by Iraqi forces in July earlier.

“The American forces operating there will mainly provide logistics, supplies and support for the Iraqi offensive on Mosul. The move brings US personnel closer to the battle and ISIS’ defensive lines,” said the source seeking anonymity.

Interacting with reporter, Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook told reporters Thursday that “the secretary (of defense) has made clear that our forces in Iraq are in harm’s way. Everyone who is serving there is in a dangerous situation.”

It may be mentioned here that the air base is also expected to be rebuilt to allow US and coalition aircraft to operate there, since its proximity to Mosul makes it tactically important.