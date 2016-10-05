US-led coalition airstrike kills 10 ISIS members near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Nineveh Operations Command announced on Wednesday, that ten ISIS members were killed in an air strike carried out by the international coalition air force in Qayyarah vicinity, south of Mouth.

The command said in a press statement, “Today, the international coalition aircraft bombarded a headquarters of ISIS in Kharaeb Jabr village in Qayyarah, killing ten ISIS members.”

“The bombardment also resulted in the destruction of the headquarters completely,” the statement added.

The Islamic State group captured the city of Mosul in 10 June 2014, before extending its terrorist activity to other areas in Iraq.