US-led coalition bombs ISIS explosives plant in central Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The US-led international coalition air force bombarded an explosives plant belonging to the Islamic State in central Mosul, Al Sumaria News reported on Monday.

The Iraqi media outlet stated, “Today, international coalition aircraft bombarded a large plant that was used by the ISIS to manufacture explosives and booby traps in al-Okaydat area near a train station in the east coast, in central Mosul.”

“The aerial bombardment resulted in a massive blast,” Al Sumaria added.

Earlier today, Media officials with the Ministry of defense announced, that the security forces start to advance toward the west coast of Mosul from three axes.

