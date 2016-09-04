US-led coalition provide Peshmerga with training and equipment

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The US-led coalition members are providing Peshmerga with training and equipment to help them with the war against ISIS.

Two brigades of Peshmerga forces received training provided by the advisors of the anti-ISIS US-led coalition at the military bases in Atrush and Bnaslawa, in Kurdistan Region.

The Joint Task Forces released a series of photos showing female and male Peshmerga forces taking part in the training.

The training was provided by the coalition trainers backed by the Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve multinational effort to train and equip local fighting forces to defeat ISIS.