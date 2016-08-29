‘US-led coalition has not delayed Sharqat liberation operations’

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – Salahuddin Member of Parliament, Misha’an al-Jabouri, confirmed that operations to liberate Sharqat will be launched as early as possible and informed that the ongoing battles to liberate Qayyarah and Khalidiya Island have been the reason for this delay.

“The liberation battles of Sharqat will be launched within the coming days. The US-led international coalition is not responsible for the delay,” Jabouri said.

Adding further he said, “Liberation battles were delayed because the security forces were engaged with the battles to liberate Qayyarah and Khalidiya Island. The security forces are now over with the liberation battles there and they are now preparing to launch the battles for liberating Sharqat.”

It is worthy to mention here that the Vice-President of Salahuddin Provincial Council Ahmed Nazim, earlier, had blamed the international coalition for the delay in launching the operations for liberating Sharqat.