US-led coalition: Mosul will be soon liberated

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The US-led coalition reassured the people of Mosul on Tuesday that they would be liberated from the self-proclaimed Islamic State group.

Colonel John C. Dorian, spokesperson for the US-led coalition, assured the people of Mosul that all coalition operations were carried out in coordination with Iraqi government.

Dorian said, “More than 60 countries are providing logistic support to Iraqi forces in their quest to retake Mosul from ISIS.”

Dorian also praised the progress made by joint forces and Kurdish Peshmerga troops in the battle against the extremist group, and added that the international coalition is providing air cover during these battles.

“More than 3000 bombs had been dropped down on ISIS havens since the start of the operations in Mosul,” Dorian explained. “The bombing was very effective and ensured civilians’ safety whenever they existed,” he added.

The battle to liberate Mosul, ISIS last stronghold in Iraq, has been witnessing remarkable progress as they enter their 16th day.

