US-Saudi agreement to provide safe havens for ISIS to exit Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The Russian RIA Nofosti news agency reported on Wednesday, that the United States made an agreement with Saudi Arabia to allow the ISIS members to exit from Mosul toward the Syrian territories before the security forces start the liberation offensive.

The Russian media outlet stated that the agreement will allow nine thousand ISIS members to be transferred to the eastern areas of Syria to launch an extensive offensive, in order to capture the cities of Dier ez-Zour and Palmyra.

“The United States and Saudi Arabia reached the agreement to provide safe havens for the ISIS members and their families, before the security forces storm into the city of Mosul,” RIA Novosti explained. “The international coalition air force will conduct a number of air strikes on several buildings that will be previously agreed on with the militants,” RIA Novosti added.

“US President Barak Obama decided to carry out Mosul offensive in October,” the media outlet continued.

Earlier today, Secretary-General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah accused the United States of trying to mobilize ISIS in the eastern region of Syria, and warned the Iraqis of a US deception that will waste the victory in Mosul.